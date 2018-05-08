Belisle became a free agent after declining his outright assignment to Triple-A on Tuesday.

Belisle was designated for assignment Wednesday after producing a 5.06 ERA in 10.2 innings for Cleveland to start the season. His vast big-league experience could help him land a major-league deal, but his recent struggles against big-league hitters could deter potential suitors.

