Bowman informed the Yankees on Sunday that he will opt out of his contract, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

The team now has 72 hours to decide whether to add Bowman to the 26-man active roster or let him walk. Bowman has pitched to a 3.29 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 36:18 K:BB in 30 appearances with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season. He has not appeared in the majors since 2019 with Cincinnati.