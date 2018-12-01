Bush (elbow) was non-tendered by the Rangers on Friday.

Bush is free to sign elsewhere, although he'll miss at least the first half of the 2019 campaign after undergoing surgery to repair his UCL in mid-September. The 32-year-old made 21 appearances for Texas out of the bullpen prior to suffering the injury, recording a 4.70 ERA and 1.61 WHIP with 19 strikeouts over 23 innings.

