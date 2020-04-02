Matt Carasiti: Released by Giants
Carasiti (elbow) was released by the Giants in March, Baseball America reports.
He had Tommy John surgery in early March and was on a minor-league deal, so it's not surprising to see him cut loose. The 28-year-old righty likely won't be ready for game action until April or May of 2021 at the earliest.
More News
-
Giants' Matt Carasiti: Set to undergo Tommy John surgery•
-
Giants' Matt Carasiti: Joins San Francisco•
-
Mariners' Matt Carasiti: Removed from 40-man roster•
-
Mariners' Matt Carasiti: Heads to Triple-A•
-
Mariners' Matt Carasiti: Confirmed as opener Sunday•
-
Mariners' Matt Carasiti: Working as opener again•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts, strategy
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy baseball prospects: Gavin Lux
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has named the top 10 Fantasy baseball prospects...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Fade Scherzer
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Strategies for the shortstop position
Shortstop has become arguably the most star-studded position, making it difficult to wait for...
-
Strategies for the third base position
Third base is so loaded with big bats that you could wait half the draft to take your first....