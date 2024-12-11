Carpenter is attending the winter meetings to speak with teams about a contract for next season, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.
Carpenter, 39, slashed .234/.314/.372 with four home runs over 59 contests with the Cardinals in 2024. He would surely have to accept a minor-league contract at this stage of his career and hope to win a reserve role.
