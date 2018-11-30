Matt Davidson: Cut loose by White Sox
The White Sox will not tender Davidson a contract for 2019, Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports.
Davidson will hit the free-agent market after making $570,000 with Chicago this past season. Across 126 games, he hit .228/.319/.419 with 20 home runs and 62 RBI while spending time at first and third base in addition to the DH spot. Per James Fegan of The Athletic, Davidson was expected to talk with the organization about potentially taking on a pitching role, so that is something to keep an eye on moving forward.
