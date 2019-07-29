Den Dekker announced Sunday via his personal Instagram account that he has ended his professional baseball career.

The 31-year-old outfielder entered the professional ranks in 2010, when the Mets selected him in the fifth round of the first-year player draft. He reached the big leagues for the first time in 2013 and would go on to spend parts of the six consecutive seasons in the majors with the Mets, Nationals and Tigers, putting together a .223/.305/.337 line over 415 career plate appearances. Den Dekker had spent the current season with the Long Island Ducks of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball before stepping away from the independent club in June.