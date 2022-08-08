Dermody confirmed Monday that he will be granted his release from the Cubs to sign with the NC Dinos of the Korea Baseball Organization, Tommy Birch of The Des Moines Register reports.

Dermody was recently promoted to the majors and made a relief appearance during last Thursday's doubleheader with the Cardinals before being optioned back to Triple-A Iowa a day later. He had been serving as a member of Iowa's rotation for much of the season, compiling a 3.74 ERA and 1.30 WHIP in 79.1 innings. As a 32-year-old who wasn't likely to get many opportunities down the stretch for a rebuilding team, the Cubs were presumably comfortable with letting Dermody make the jump overseas. His move to Korea creates an opening on the 40-man roster.