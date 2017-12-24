Matt Dominguez: To play in Japan
Dominguez agreed to a one-year deal with the Chiba Lotte Marines of the NPB, Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors reports.
The 28-year-old third baseman spent 2017 with the Red Sox's Triple-A affiliate, hitting .264/.295/.425 with 16 home runs in 451 plate appearances. It's possible he will return stateside after this one-year deal is up.
