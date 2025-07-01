Gage elected free agency Tuesday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Gage was outrighted to Triple-A Toledo on Monday after clearing waivers, but because he had previously been designated for assignment, he had the ability to explore his options in free agency. The 32-year-old lefty might have to settle for a minor-league deal with his next organization, but he could garner consideration for a call-up quickly after excelling in his stops in the majors and the Triple-A level this season. He posted a 1.67 ERA and 0.97 WHIP over 32.1 innings with the Tigers' top affiliate in Toledo and tossed 5.2 scoreless frames over his six appearances for Detroit.