Matt Garza: Set to undergo surgery
Garza will have shoulder surgery later in the week, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Garza will undergo shoulder surgery later in the week to fix a labrum injury suffered during a collision back in June. The 34-year-old right-hander appears to be on the decline after accruing a 4.94 ERA over 114.2 innings in 2017 with the Brewers. Garza became a free agent after the season, and with surgery looming, it seems unlikely that any team will be eager to sign him in the near future.
