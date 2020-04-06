The Mets are not interested in a reunion with Harvey, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

In a recent Q&A on MLB.com, DiComo notes that the Mets were not interested in the veteran during the offseason, and that stance has not changed over the past several months. Harvey spent the start of last season with the Angels, but he was released in July amid struggles that included an ugly 7.09 ERA and 1.54 WHIP across 59.2 total innings. Currently a free agent, Harvey may have to settle for a minor-league deal as he attempts to get his career back on track.