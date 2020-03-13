Harvey had a tryout with the Blue Jays sometime in the last "several weeks," Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

The veteran right-hander began 2019 with the Angels but was released in July after posting a 7.09 ERA and 1.54 WHIP in 12 starts (59.2 innings). He subsequently joined the A's on a minor-league deal and pitched at Triple-A, though he never made it to the big-league roster. The Blue Jays clearly didn't end up pulling the trigger, so Harvey will have to wait for another opportunity.