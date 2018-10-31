Matt Harvey: Reds interested in re-signing Harvey
The Reds will be interested in re-signing Harvey when he's officially on the market beginning on Friday, though they will be looking at a number of starting pitchers and expect that Harvey will have multiple suitors, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
The interesting takeaway from Sheldon's article is that the Reds apparently will have some money to spend on the free agent market, more than the token amounts that they've had in previous years, to address their starting pitching woes. Whether anyone will take their money and be worth it are two separate, additional questions, but this is a change in approach for the organization.
