Holliday intends to continue his playing career during the 2019 season, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

After hitting free agency last winter, Holliday went unsigned until late July, when he reunited with the Rockies on a minor-league contract. The 38-year-old was added to the big-league roster just under a month later and made an impact for the Rockies during their run to the postseason, slashing .283/.415/.434 across 65 plate appearances. Given his age and limited defensive utility at this stage of his career, Holliday may have to settle for another minor-league deal with the Rockies or another club this offseason, but he proved in the second half of 2018 that he's still capable of making an impact with the bat as a part-time player.