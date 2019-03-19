Joyce was released by the Indians on Tuesday.

Joyce was given some time to think after being told he wouldn't make the Opening Day roster in Cleveland, and he's evidently elected to take his chances elsewhere rather than head to Triple-A. The 34-year-old's .208/.322/.353 line in 83 games for Oakland last season won't send teams scrambling to sign him, but he managed a wRC+ of 111 or higher in seven of the eight previous seasons, so he may still be able to contribute at the big-league level.

