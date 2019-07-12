Kemp (ribs) has been released by the Mets, Gerard Gilberto of Yahoo reports.

Prior to being released, Kemp was on the 7-day injured list due to lingering effects from a broken left rib suffered in April. This might be the end of the road for Kemp, unless he is willing to take another minor-league deal. He may have to prove he is healthy before given that opportunity.

