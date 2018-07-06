Matt McLain: Won't sign with Arizona

McLain, whom the Diamondbacks drafted with the 25th pick in June's first-year player draft, won't sign a contract with the team prior to Friday's deadline, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, the Diamondbacks offered McLain the full slot value of $2.64 million to sign with the team, but the 18-year-old shortstop instead plans to honor his commitment to UCLA. As compensation for failing to sign McLain, the Diamondbacks will receive the 26th overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft along with their own first-round selection.