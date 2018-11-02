The Rangers declined Moore's $10 million option for 2019 on Friday.

This comes as no surprise, as Moore struggled mightily in 2018, posting a 6.79 ERA, 1.66 WHIP and 7.6 K/9 across 102 innings. The southpaw was dropped from the team's rotation in June after posting an 8.02 ERA across 12 starts. Given his ugly 5.22 ERA and 1.47 WHIP over the past four seasons, his days as a viable major-league starter appear to be over.

