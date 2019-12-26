Matt Moore: Will play in Japan
Moore (knee) signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the SoftBank Hawks of Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball on Thursday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
Moore was once considered one of the top prospects in baseball after two solid seasons with the Rays in 2012 and 2013, but a slew of injuries hindered his development in subsequent seasons. The southpaw will look to improve his stock overseas after he made only two appearances for the Tigers last season as a result of a knee injury. If he can perform well in Japan, it wouldn't be surprising to see the 30-year-old back in the majors at some point in the future.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tracker: Encarnacion, Calhoun find homes
From the Hyun-Jin Ryu and Dallas Keuchel signings to new the beginnings for Corey Kluber and...
-
Top 150 dynasty rankings
Dynasty leagues are growing in popularity, but weighing present needs against future hopes...
-
Top 50 keepers based on 2019 ADP
Sure, in some leagues, it's as easy as keeping your best players, but for leagues that apply...
-
Early Head-to-Head points mock draft
The winter meetings have passed and a number of players have new homes. Scott White and friends...
-
Can Bumgarner survive in Arizona?
Madison Bumgarner has seen his numbers decline in recent years, but the splits suggest he may...
-
Trade: Kluber a question mark for 2020
Corey Kluber has long been an elite arm in Fantasy before he was injured, but what can we expect...