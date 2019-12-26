Play

Moore (knee) signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the SoftBank Hawks of Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball on Thursday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

Moore was once considered one of the top prospects in baseball after two solid seasons with the Rays in 2012 and 2013, but a slew of injuries hindered his development in subsequent seasons. The southpaw will look to improve his stock overseas after he made only two appearances for the Tigers last season as a result of a knee injury. If he can perform well in Japan, it wouldn't be surprising to see the 30-year-old back in the majors at some point in the future.

More News
Our Latest Stories