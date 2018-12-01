Shoemaker wasn't tendered a contract for the 2019 season by the Angels.

Shoemaker is set to become a free agent after missing the majority of the 2018 campaign due to a forearm strain. He made seven starts for Los Angeles upon his return from the 60-day disabled list in September, posting a 4.94 ERA with 33 punchouts over 31 innings. Teams may be hesitant to give Shoemaker a shot in 2019, given his extensive history with arm injuries. He's been unable to toss more than 80 frames in either of the previous two years.

