Matthew Carasiti: Let go by Cubs
Carasiti was released by Chicago on Friday, Tommy Birch of the Des Moines Register reports.
Carasiti spent the 2018 campaign in Japan, and despite posting a 2.67 ERA with 23 punchouts over 27 innings this season with Triple-A Iowa, the Cubs have elected to part ways with the right-hander. He last appeared in the big leagues during the 2016 season with Colorado, accruing a 9.19 ERA and 2.30 WHIP with a 17:11 K:BB through 15.2 frames.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
Week 12 is shaping up to be an excellent time for two-start sleepers, according to Scott White,...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 12
Our Scott White was forced to dive a little deeper for his sleeper hitters in Week 12, but...
-
Fantasy Baseball Week 12 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Keuchel signs, aces struggle
The Dallas Keuchel deal dominated headlines on a day when Max Kepler hit three home runs and...
-
Waiver Wire and Wednesday Winners/Losers
Chris Towers names five to add, plus winners and losers from Wednesday's action, including...