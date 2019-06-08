Carasiti was released by Chicago on Friday, Tommy Birch of the Des Moines Register reports.

Carasiti spent the 2018 campaign in Japan, and despite posting a 2.67 ERA with 23 punchouts over 27 innings this season with Triple-A Iowa, the Cubs have elected to part ways with the right-hander. He last appeared in the big leagues during the 2016 season with Colorado, accruing a 9.19 ERA and 2.30 WHIP with a 17:11 K:BB through 15.2 frames.

