Carasiti received his release from the Cubs on Friday and will sign with the Yakult Swallows in Japan, Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com reports.

His only experience in the majors came in 2016 when he had a 9.19 ERA in 15.2 innings with the Rockies. The 26-year-old righty notched a 3.26 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 68 strikeouts in 49.2 innings at Triple-A last season.