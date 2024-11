Atlanta extended Fried a one-year, $21.05 million qualifying offer Monday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Fried will reject the offer and test out free agency. If the left-hander signs on elsewhere, Atlanta will receive a draft pick. Fried posted a 3.25 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 166:57 K:BB across 174.1 regular-season innings in 2024.