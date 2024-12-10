Fried is close to a decision on where he will play in 2025 as he has at least one seven-year offer on the table as of Tuesday, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Fried is the best starting left-handed pitcher remaining on the market following Blake Snell's signing with the Dodgers. It is not reported where the seven-year offer comes from, but appears that the 30-year-old has his eyes set on the Yankees, Red Sox and Blue Jays, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. Despite being a native of Southern California, it appears the Giants and Angels have not made the final cut for Fried.