Fried is close to a decision on where he will play in 2025 and has at least one seven-year offer on the table as of Tuesday, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Fried is the best starting left-handed pitcher remaining on the market following Blake Snell's signing with the Dodgers. While the identity of the team that's extended the offer hasn't been revealed, the 30-year-old has narrowed his list of potential destinations to the Yankees, Red Sox and Blue Jays, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. Despite the fact he's a Southern California native, it appears Fried is not considering the Giants or Angels.