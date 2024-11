Fried rejected Atlanta's one-year, $21.05 million qualifying offer Tuesday, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

As expected. Fried is in line to land a lucrative, long-term contract this winter after posting a 3.25 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 166:57 K:BB across 174.1 regular-season innings in 2024. The left-hander is not expected to re-sign with Atlanta, and assuming that holds true, the club will receive a draft pick as compensation.