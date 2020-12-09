Rojas agreed Tuesday on a two-year, $5 million contract with the Hanshin Tigers of Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.
Rojas drew interest from both foreign teams and MLB organizations this winter after he hit .349 with 47 home runs and 135 RBI for the Korea Baseball Organization's KT Wiz to claim league MVP honors. The offer he received from Hanshin presumably trumped what other MLB teams were willing to grant him, so the outfielder looks set to remain overseas through at least his age-32 season.