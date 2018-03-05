Melky Cabrera: Remains unsigned

Cabrera, who was reportedly looking for a two-year deal back in February, according to Craig Mish of Sirius XM, remains unsigned.

Other than showing up on lists of the top remaining free agents, there has been very little chatter regarding Cabrera in recent weeks. He apparently spoke with the Marlins back in February, but when he made it clear that he wanted a two-year deal, Miami chose to sign Cameron Maybin instead. While Cabrera has likely realized that no team will be handing him a two-year pact, it may still be tough for him to even land a one-year deal that is fully guaranteed. Over the last three seasons, the 33-year-old left fielder has posted just one year above replacement level (1.7 fWAR in 2016), despite playing in 150-plus games in each of those three seasons.