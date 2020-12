Adon was non-tendered by the Giants on Wednesday, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The 26-year-old was included in San Francisco's 60-player pool for 2020 but never made his way to the major-league roster. Adon had a 2.60 ERA and 1.42 WHIP at Double-A in 2019 before struggling once promoted to Triple-A.