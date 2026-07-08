Mets' A.J. Ewing: Fills stat sheet in shootout loss

Ewing went 4-for-4 with a home run, three RBI, four runs scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's 16-12 loss to the Royals.

Ewing launched a two-run homer off Seth Lugo in the second inning before adding an RBI single in the fourth. He swiped his ninth base of the season in the sixth. The four-hit performance was a season high and totaled more than he had collected from his previous seven games combined (3). Ewing is now slashing .276/.359/.431 with six home runs, seven doubles, one triple, 23 RBI, 24 runs scored and nine stolen bases across 200 plate appearances.