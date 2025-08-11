Ewing was promoted to Double-A Binghamton on Sunday, Joe DeMayo of SNYtv reports.

Ewing will move up to Double-A after he produced a .288 average with two home runs, 26 RBI, 52 runs scored and an eye-popping 44 stolen bases over 299 at-bats in 78 games with High-A Brooklyn this season. The 21-year-old played primarily center field with Brooklyn, starting 46 contests in that position, but he also drew starts at second base, left field, right field and designated hitter.