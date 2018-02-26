Mets' A.J. Griffin: Signs minor-league deal with Mets
Griffin signed a minor-league contract with the Mets which includes an invitation to spring training, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.
The 30-year-old righty put up an ugly 5.94 ERA in 77.1 innings with the Rangers last season. The underlying numbers say he deserved that high mark, as he posted a 6.26 FIP and a 28.5 percent groundball rate, a number which would have ranked lowest among all qualified starters. He's unlikely to be much of a factor in New York this season.
