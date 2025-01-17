The Mets signed Minter (hip) to a two-year, $22 million contract Friday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

The Mets were known to be seeking a high-leverage reliever and have landed one of the better ones in Minter, who has an opt-out after the first year of the deal. The 31-year-old was limited to just 39 appearances in 2024 due to a left hip injury which eventually required surgery, but he was highly effective when on the bump, compiling a 2.62 ERA and 35:11 K:BB over 34.1 innings. Since 2020, Minter boasts a 2.85 ERA and 30.1 percent strikeout rate. There's no word on how far along Minter is in his recovery, but he will presumably be ready to go by Opening Day. He'll operate in a setup role ahead of closer Edwin Diaz.