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Mets' A.J. Minter: Nabs first hold of season

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Minter retired the only two batters he faced Thursday to record his first hold of the season in a win over the Phillies.

Entering the game with one on and one out in the seventh inning and the Mets ahead 6-3, Minter fired seven of eight pitches for strikes as he got Justin Crawford and Kyle Schwarber to fly out. Minter has been outstanding since making a belated season debut in late May after recovering from last summer's lat surgery, posting a 0.00 ERA, 0.63 WHIP and 7:1 K:BB over eight innings and nine appearances. The 32-year-old should continue to work as one of the primary left-handed setup men for closer Devin Williams.

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