Mets' A.J. Ramos: Added to active roster

Ramos was added to the Mets' active roster Sunday.

Ramos was acquired by the Mets on Friday but was not available during Saturday's contest. The late-inning reliever will be available Sunday and manager Terry Collins noted that he'd like to pitch Ramos against the Mariners prior to the team's off day Monday.

