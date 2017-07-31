Mets' A.J. Ramos: Set to close following Reed trade

Ramos is slated to serve as the Mets' closer following the team's trade of Addison Reed to the Red Sox on Monday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Though Reed has been solid in the ninth inning this season while Jeurys Familia has missed time due to a suspension and a shoulder injury, the non-contending Mets -- eager to cash him in for longer-term assets prior to the trade deadline since he's bound for free agency in the offseason -- dealt him to Boston. The Reed trade helps explains the team's rationale for acquiring Ramos from the Marlins on Friday, as the 30-year-old right-hander still has another year of team control beyond 2017, so he'll bolster the back end of the bullpen for this season and next. With 92 saves for Miami over the last two-plus seasons, Ramos has plenty experience in the closing role, but a high walk rate (5.1 BB/9) has inflated both his ERA (3.98) and WHIP (1.35) in 2017, rendering him little more than a middle-tier fantasy option. His first appearance in a Mets uniform also didn't exactly go smoothly (two runs in an inning of work) Sunday. Nonetheless, with few viable challengers in the Mets bullpen at present, Ramos should enjoy plenty of security in the ninth inning until Familia's potential return from the 60-day disabled list forces manager Terry Collins to revisit the situation.