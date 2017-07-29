Mets' A.J. Ramos: Traded to Mets

Ramos was traded to the Mets for minor-leaguers Merandy Gonzalez and Ricardo Cespedes on Friday, Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports reports.

It's serves as a somewhat surprising move at this point, but demonstrates that the Mets are prepared to make a run in 2018 and want Ramos as a core piece in their bullpen. The right-hander -- who has one year remaining on his current contract -- is 20-for-22 on save opportunities with the Marlins this season, but has seen a sharp drop in his numbers after compiling 40 saves and a 2.81 ERA in an All-Star-worthy 2016 campaign. He likely slots in as the current closer for the Mets, especially with Jeurys Familia still nursing a shoulder injury, but his long-term value could drop next year when he becomes relegated to a setup role.