Mets' A.J. Ramos: Traded to Mets
Ramos was traded to the Mets for minor-leaguers Merandy Gonzalez and Ricardo Cespedes on Friday, Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports reports.
It's serves as a somewhat surprising move at this point, but demonstrates that the Mets are prepared to make a run in 2018 and want Ramos as a core piece in their bullpen. The right-hander -- who has one year remaining on his current contract -- is 20-for-22 on save opportunities with the Marlins this season, but has seen a sharp drop in his numbers after compiling 40 saves and a 2.81 ERA in an All-Star-worthy 2016 campaign. He likely slots in as the current closer for the Mets, especially with Jeurys Familia still nursing a shoulder injury, but his long-term value could drop next year when he becomes relegated to a setup role.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...