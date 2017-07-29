Mets' A.J. Ramos: Unavailable for Saturday's contest

Ramos is not on the active roster for Saturday's game after getting dealt to the Mets on Friday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Ramos will likely be in uniform for Sunday's series finale against the Mariners, but won't be able to reach the team in time for Saturday's affair. The reliever should slide right into high-leverage situations for New York, earning save opportunities while Jeurys Familia (shoulder) remains on the disabled list.

