Altherr was claimed off waivers by the Mets on Thursday.

The Mets' current stable of healthy outfielders consists of journeymen (Carlos Gomez, Rajai Davis), an infielder (J.D. Davis) and Juan Lagares. Altherr had been claimed by the Giants and then designated for assignment in hopes of retaining him, but the Mets swooped in and claimed him to address their current lack of quality depth. The expectation is that Altherr will be active for Friday's game against the Tigers. He has a career .222/.312/.406 slash line in 333 games in the majors. Altherr has been mediocre against righties (91 wRC+) and lefties (93 wRC+).

