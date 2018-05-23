Laffey signed a minor-league contract with the Mets on Tuesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Laffey last pitched in the minors at Triple-A Reno with the Diamondbacks in 2017, and was playing for the Somerset Patriots of the independent Atlantic League this season. The 33-year-old totaled three games with the Rockies in 2015 and has a 4.44 ERA and 1.52 WHIP across 494.1 innings in his major-league career.