Loup (2-0) pitched a scoreless fifth inning on one hit while striking out two to earn the win in game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Rockies.

Loup allowed a double to Garrett Hampson, but retired the other three batters he faced. The 33-year-old provided another solid performance after slipping as of late, allowing a run in three straight appearances in May. He has a 2.77 ERA and a 1.31 WHIP in 13 innings. He has four holds, but he is not a high-leverage inning reliever and he's not in line for any save opportunities.