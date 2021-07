Loup will start Sunday's game against the Pirates, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

The lefty is likely capable of giving the Mets a few innings in Sunday's bullpen game, as he's pitched as many as three frames in an outing this year. Loup has held opponents scoreless in 14 of his last 15 appearances dating back to May 22. He has a 19:4 K:BB and 0.68 WHIP in those 14.2 innings.