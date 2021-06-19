Loup (2-0) picked up his second win during Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Nationals, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out a batter in one third of an inning.

Loup has been steady in recent weeks, with his Saturday outing bringing his scoreless innings streak to 8.1. He was the fortunate recipient of a win Saturday despite retiring just one batter. After a shaky month of May, the left-hander's strong start to June has his ERA down to a very impressive 1.83 on the campaign.