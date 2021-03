Loup is expected to begin the season as part of the Mets' bullpen, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The veteran reliever should be the top southpaw in the 'pen, giving Loup a path to consistent high-leverage work in a division that includes the likes of Juan Soto, Freddie Freeman and Bryce Harper. Loup has been sharp this spring, posting a 3.18 ERA and 9:0 K:BB over 5.2 innings, and he could be poised to top his career high of 13 holds set back in 2014 with the Blue Jays.