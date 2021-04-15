Loup struck out two in 1.2 perfect innings, recording his first hold of the season in Wednesday's 5-1 win over Philadelphia.

Wednesday's outing was the better of Loup's two thus far in 2021, with the first highlighted by a hit batter and two unearned runs. The 33-year-old had one of his best seasons in 2020 with Tampa Bay, posting a 2.52 ERA resemblant of his 2012-13 seasons in Toronto. Loup will be an essential change-of-pace reliever for the Mets this season as the only lefty -- and a sidearm-throwing one at that -- in a bullpen full of hard-throwing righties.