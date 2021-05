Loup has been charged with a run in four of his last seven appearances, and through 6.2 innings in May he has a 5.40 ERA and 1.95 WHIP.

The veteran reliever didn't allow an earned run in April, but he hasn't been as successful since the calendar flipped. Loup remains the top lefty in the Mets' bullpen though, and he has one win and four holds in 16 games with a 3.00 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 13:2 K:BB through 12 innings.