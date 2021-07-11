Loup allowed two hits and struck out two in two innings as the opener in Sunday's 6-5 loss to Pittsburgh. He did not factor in the decision.

The southpaw did his job as the opener, and he was ultimately one of the more effective of six pitchers the Mets deployed Sunday. Loup has thrived in a versatile role with eight holds, three wins, a 1.61 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 34:6 K:BB across 28 innings in 31 appearances. Sunday was his first major-league start, but he'll likely return to a high-leverage bullpen role after the All-Star break.