Mets' Adam Hill: Drafted by Mets

The Mets have selected Hill with the 110th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.

Hill is a big right-hander who really boosted his stock with back-to-back 14-strikeout outings this spring for South Carolina. He slipped a bit while struggling a bit after that, but nonetheless showed scouts can do when he is on. Hill throws a low-90s fastball and also adds a slider and changeup to the mix, so he is going to get a shot as a starter. If he is able to consistently utilize all his skills, he has a chance to work his way into the Mets' rotation in the next few years.