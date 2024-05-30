Ottavino (1-2) took the loss Wednesday against the Dodgers, coughing up four runs on three hits and a walk in one-third of an inning. He struck out one.

The veteran right-hander melted down in a disastrous eighth inning for the Mets, serving up a solo shot to Will Smith to lead off the frame and watching the two runners he left on base when he exited the mound come around to score. Ottavino has a brutal 9.28 ERA and 2.16 WHIP over 10.2 innings in May, and even with Edwin Diaz (shoulder) now on the IL, his spot in the team's high-leverage mix seems very shaky.